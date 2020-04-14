Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. 30,746,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,818,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

