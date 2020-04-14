Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 46,589 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.20% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,018,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,793,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

