Brookstone Capital Management Invests $2.93 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $77.75. 14,253,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,300,365. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

