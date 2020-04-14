Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.74 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,394 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,896,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,567. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.