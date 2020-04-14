Brookstone Capital Management Buys 6,221 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,085,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,428,862. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

