Brookstone Capital Management Buys 137 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.40. 4,092,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.