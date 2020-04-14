Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.37 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

