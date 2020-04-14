Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Brooks Automation worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. 60,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.