Brokerages Set Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Price Target at GBX 170

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.24).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Mitie Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Shares of LON MTO traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 70.60 ($0.93). 418,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.85 million and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.75. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56.94 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.