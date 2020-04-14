Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) PT at C$20.29

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.29.

Several research firms recently commented on INE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total value of C$444,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

Shares of TSE:INE traded up C$0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.48. 9,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.61 and a 52 week high of C$22.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$143.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -277.78%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.