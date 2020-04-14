Brokerages Set Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Target Price at $12.61

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

