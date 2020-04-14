Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $17.75

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 741,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,098. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,178.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

