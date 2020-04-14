Brokerages Set Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Price Target at $74.00

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Argo Group by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Argo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

ARGO traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 177,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

