Brokerages Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Solar Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,494. The company has a market capitalization of $621.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In related news, Director David Wachter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peteka purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 89,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Solar Capital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Solar Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

