Brokerages Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSTI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Dawson James began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

PSTI traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $8.41. 4,008,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,978. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares during the period. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

