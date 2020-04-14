Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.57. MYR Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.83 million.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,248. The firm has a market cap of $430.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.73. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after buying an additional 168,146 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1,180.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

