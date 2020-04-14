Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report sales of $30.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.64 million to $30.80 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $28.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $123.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.91 million to $125.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.11 million, with estimates ranging from $124.05 million to $138.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 15,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,883. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $500.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

