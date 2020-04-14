Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.74. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 34,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

