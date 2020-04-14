Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.85 Million

Brokerages expect that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will post $314.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.40 million to $317.30 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $275.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,440.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in R1 RCM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,520 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,299 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.