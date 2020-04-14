Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. JMP Securities cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

IMXI stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,696. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $315.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in International Money Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 401,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

