Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.47. 962,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

