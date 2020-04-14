Brokerages Anticipate F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

