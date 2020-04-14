Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2,609.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.0% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,286 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,075. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.92. 2,570,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,403. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.56. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

