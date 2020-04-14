Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 6.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. 10,817,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,924,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

