Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Up 5.4%

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.94, approximately 12,954 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 221,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $732,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

