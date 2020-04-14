Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,518 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. 2,445,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.04%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Investec raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

