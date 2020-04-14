Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,262. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.37.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,657 shares of company stock worth $123,106,971 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

