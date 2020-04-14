Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

