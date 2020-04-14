Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Nomura raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

