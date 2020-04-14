Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,925,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average of $193.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,741 shares of company stock worth $17,311,883 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

