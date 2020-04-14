Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 33.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,482,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

NYSE K traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

