Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 28.8% in the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 74,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 615,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,173,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

