Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,102,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 850,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 521,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,088,000 after buying an additional 129,326 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,753,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,862. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.