Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,325 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at $322,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 62.0% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,043,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

