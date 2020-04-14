Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,965,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $3,997,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $3,321,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,759. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.