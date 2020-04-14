Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

CVX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,792,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

