Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $129.00. 11,293,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.53. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

