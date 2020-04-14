Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $101.40. 4,037,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,482. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

