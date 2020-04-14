Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,924,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

