Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

NYSE:BA traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,726,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889,883. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

