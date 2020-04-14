Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

