Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,255. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.