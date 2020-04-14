Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSIC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. 1,256,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,852. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.