Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,678,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,188,922. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.63 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

