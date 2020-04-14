Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. 3,279,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.