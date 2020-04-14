Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 54.5% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

