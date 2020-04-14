Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,641,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818,797. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

