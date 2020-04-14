Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $280,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.71. 7,306,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,925 shares of company stock worth $65,997,673 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.