Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 133.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.14. 3,317,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.90. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.