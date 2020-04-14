Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,120,000 after purchasing an additional 961,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,499. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $4,738,576. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

